

AUGSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Kuka AG (KUKAY.PK, KUKAF.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT plunged 78.7 percent to 7.6 million euros from 35.6 million euros in the year-ago period, while the EBIT margin dropped to 1.1 percent from 4.3 percent lat year.



Earnings after taxes fell 58.8 percent to 11.3 million euros from 27.4 million euros last year. Earnings per share were 0.25 euros, compared to 0.66 euros a year ago.



Third-quarter sales revenues declined 16.9 percent to 692.0 million from 832.9 million euros in the year-ago period. However, the Group recorded orders received totaling 752.4 million euros, up 20.4 percent from 624.8 million euros last year.



Looking ahead, Kuka said it expects both revenues and the EBIT margin for the full year to be clearly below the prior year level, of the effects of the coronavirus crisis that are evident to date are taken into account. The company projects a negative EBIT margin for the full year.



