Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Prime Living AB (publ), LEI:54930047PEIG41OHTF84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: PRIME PREF B SE0006422317PRIME PREF C SE0013647054 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Prime Living AB (publ) on October 28, 2020, at 17:35 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous October 29, 2020, with normal opening procedure. trading from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- On October 27, 2020, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, in accordance with Chapter 13, section 7 a of the Securities Markets Act (2007:528), decided to halt the trading in the class B and class C preference shares of Prime Living AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has now decided that the trading in the class B and class C preference shares shall be resumed. Nasdaq Stockholm will closely monitor the price development and the trading in the shares, and is prepared to decide on further interventions to uphold an orderly trading in the instruments. Nasdaq Stockholm AB also encourages trading members and participants to take relevant actions to promote an orderly trading and to prevent trading that could be illicit. The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB