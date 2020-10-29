DJ Hibernia REIT plc Director Declaration

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Hibernia REIT plc Director Declaration 29-Oct-2020 / 07:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hibernia REIT plc Director Declaration Hibernia REIT plc announces that Roisin Brennan, Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Glanbia plc with effect from 1 January 2021. Glanbia plc is registered in Ireland and listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 6.1.67 (2) of the Listing Rules of Euronext Dublin and paragraph 9.6.14 (2) of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. ENDS Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer Murray Consultants Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: RDN TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 86772 EQS News ID: 1143795 End of Announcement EQS News Service

