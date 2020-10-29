EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 29, 2020 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 152087) INCAP OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Incap Oyj will be traded as of November 02, 2020. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: ICP1VU0120 ISIN code: FI4000452453 Orderbook id: 206520 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: November 02, 2020 - November 16, 2020 Trading starts: November 02, 2020 Last trading day: November 10, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260