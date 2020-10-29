Brussels supports the "Become a Beefatarian" campaign to strengthen the competitiveness of the European Beef sector

MADRID, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Commission has supported the "Become a Beefatarian" campaign with a budget of 4.5 million euros during 2020-2022 to strengthen the knowledge and competitiveness of the European Beef sector, with information actions to the consumer in the markets of France, Germany, Belgium, Portugal and Spain.

Brussels supports this campaign promoted by the Spanish Interprofessional Organization of Beef (Provacuno) and its counterpart APAQ-VLAAM from Belgium, framed in the call for EU Regulation 1144/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of October 22nd, 2014 on information and promotion actions related to agricultural products on the market. The EU will co-finance 80% of the global budget.

The general objective of the information and promotion actions is to strengthen the competitiveness of the Union's agricultural sector and, in this case, of beef. Specifically, they will contribute to highlighting the differential character of this European product compared to that from third countries, its richness in essential nutrients, the importance of animal welfare, respect for the environment, sustainability and its link with the Mediterranean Diet, without forgetting the high use of the product that contributes to "zero waste".

The program includes a wide range of dissemination actions in the media, social networks and different professional forums. "With this campaign, we are going to be able to tell the reality of our product and sector to the population, reducing their vulnerability to messages that try to marginalize meat consumption," explains PROVACUNO director, Javier Lopez. "We want to send clear and direct messages, that generate confidence and reaffirm Europeans in their free decision to consume beef without feeling singled out, and with the necessary arguments to proudly defend the consumption of a product of the highest quality, sustainable and respectful with the environment and animal welfare," they also specify from the Interprofessional.

According to data from the European Commission, the EU produced 2.7 million tons of beef in the first five months of 2020. Beef is a strategic sector, therefore, with a production value of more than 32,000 million euros according to Eurostat estimates, which mainly concentrates France (23%), United Kingdom (13%), Germany (11%), Ireland (7%), Spain, Italy and Poland (6% in each case), the Netherlands (4%) and Belgium (3%).

