Electromobility: The legal and fiscal issues involved in setting up charging infrastructure can be stumbling blocks for ambitious projects. Among other things, one has to consider charging pole regulation, and energy industry and renewable energy laws, says attorney Dirk Voges from Germany-based law firm Weitnauer, and his colleague Stefan Zagel, tax consultant in Ebner Stolz.The energy transition and inner-city emission burdens caused by increasing traffic volumes are currently two pertinent topics in Germany. When it comes to the question of how local emissions can be avoided, one focus is on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...