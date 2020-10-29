

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology business Smith+Nephew Plc (SN.L, SNN) reported Thursday that its third-quarter revenue declined 3.7 percent on a reported basis and 4.2 percent on an underlying basis, to $1.20 billion.



However, this represents a significant recovery from the second-quarter underlying revenue decrease of 29.3 percent, according to the company.



In its trading update, the company noted that U.S. returned to growth, up 0.9 percent on an underlying basis. This was offset by 6.2 percent decline from other established markets.



Meanwhile, Emerging Markets declined 14.5 percent, with growth in China offset by COVID-19 impacts in LATAM and India.



Smith+Nephew noted that all the three franchises delivered improved performances over the second quarter, with Orthopaedics down 2.8 percent, Sports Medicine & ENT down 4.5 percent, and Advanced Wound Management down 6.1 percent year-on-year.



Looking ahead, the company said its full-year outlook remains withdrawn as the nature and scope of any new restrictions to control COVID-19 through year end are not known.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

