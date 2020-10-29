

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group plc (RPS.L) reported a third-quarter fee revenue of £109.0 million compared to £132.0 million reported last year.



The company noted that it now has available a £160.0 million Revolving Credit Facility or RCF until July 2022 as well as the US private placement notes of circa £56.0 million.



RPS continues to have significant liquidity and substantial headroom related to the committed bank facilities of £160.0 million at September 30, 2020 in addition to cash available of £22.6 million at that date.



