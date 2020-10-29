

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders increased to 9.27 trillion Korean won from last year's 6.11 trillion won. Basic earnings per share were 1,364 won, up from 899 won a year ago.



Operating profit grew to 12.35 trillion won from 7.78 trillion won in the prior year. Operating margin was 18.4 percent.



Revenues for the quarter increased to 66.96 trillion won from last year's 62 trillion won.



Separately, Samsung announced its capital expenditure plan of approximately 35.2 trillion Korean won, aiming to increase competitiveness of key businesses.



In the capital expenditure plan, 28.9 trillion won will be in semiconductor and 4.3 trillion won in display.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SAMSUNG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de