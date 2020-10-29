

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) said it will present new analyses from pivotal phase 3 studies for RINVOQ (upadacitinib) in Atopic Dermatitis at the 29th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Virtual Congress. The company said these analyses show that significantly more atopic dermatitis patients treated with upadacitinib (15 mg or 30 mg; once daily) monotherapy achieved improvement in additional measures of skin clearance and reduction in itch compared to placebo.



Earlier in the current year, AbbVie reported top-line data from Measure Up 1 and Measure Up 2 showing upadacitinib (15 mg or 30 mg) met the co-primary endpoints of Eczema Area Severity Index 75 and a validated Investigator's Global Assessment for Atopic Dermatitis (vIGA-AD) score of 0/1 (clear or almost clear) at week 16.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ABBVIE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de