

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.55 am ET Thursday, the Federal Labor Agency is slated to release German unemployment data for October. The number of jobless claims is seen falling 5,000 versus September's decline of 8,000.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the dollar and the yen, it held steady against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1731 against the greenback, 122.26 against the yen, 1.0689 against the franc and 0.9033 against the pound at 4:50 am ET.



