Icon Solutions, the specialist provider of world-class payment solutions and consultancy services, today announced a strategic investment from J.P. Morgan.

Icon Solutions is a leading global provider of payments technology and expertise, with a proven track record developing, implementing and running innovative, mission critical transaction banking solutions. Icon has also defined, architected and built IPF: a cloud native, highly cost-effective and collaborative payments platform that combines open source technology with light-weight integration.

"We're excited to support Icon with this strategic investment as they look to continually build a simplified, collaborative payments ecosystem, driving emerging payments rails and innovation," said Sara Castelhano, EMEA Head of Payments, Digital and Solutions, J.P. Morgan Wholesale Payments.

Icon will invest in its technology and geographic reach, helping new and existing customers do more with less and realise the potential of payments in the real-time, 24/7, open, data-driven world.

"Investment from J.P. Morgan is recognition of our achievements to date in supporting the evolution of the payments industry. Looking forward, it's validation of our vision and ability to support ever-growing demand for technology transformation," adds Tom Kelleher, Co-Founder and Commercial Director at Icon Solutions. "We will benefit greatly from the scale and insight of a global banking leader and one of the most visionary technology companies in the world, with the flexibility and independence to pursue our innovation and growth roadmap.

"The payments industry has woken up and realised that the money is in value-added services, not payments processing. The right approach to transforming technology estates reduces costs, increases resilience and supports innovation to deliver more value, while staying in full control. The investment with J. P. Morgan enables Icon to accelerate our plans and be perfectly positioned to help banks leverage this opportunity to drive new revenues and further develop existing business lines."

Sara Castelhano will also join Icon's Board of Advisors.

About Icon Solutions

Icon Solutions empowers banks and payment service providers to realise the potential of payments in the real-time, 24/7, open, data-driven world. It combines unique IT and engineering expertise with deep payments knowledge to accelerate payments transformation, dramatically reducing costs while delivering innovative new customer experiences, increased agility and resilience

Clients include leading international institutions such as BNP Paribas, HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group.

