TF Bank appoints Nomination Committee ahead of 2021 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Bank AB today announces the composition of the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Tuesday, 4 May 2021. The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals to be submitted to the 2021 AGM regarding Chairman for the General Meeting, Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and auditors as well as board and auditor fees and fees for committee work.



According to the guidelines for appointment of the Nomination Committee resolved by the Annual General Meeting in 2020, the largest shareholders in terms of voting power who wish to participate in the Nomination Committee will have the right to appoint one member each. The member representing the largest shareholder should be appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee. The members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed on the basis of the ownership structure as at 31 August 2020. The Nomination Committee comprises the following members:





Paul Källenius, representing TFB Holding AB

Erik Selin , representing Erik Selin Fastigheter AB

, representing Erik Selin Fastigheter AB Jonas Weil , representing Merizole Holding LTD

, representing Merizole Holding LTD John Brehmer , Chairman of the Board of TF Bank AB



Paul Källenius has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.



Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee for the 2021 Annual General Meeting can do so by sending an e-mail to ir@tfbank.se or letter to: TF Bank Group AB (publ), Att: Valberedningen, Norrlandsgatan 7, 111 43 Stockholm, no later than 12 February 2021.



For further information, please contact:

Mattias Carlsson, CEO, mattias.carlsson@tfbank.se



The information was provided for publication on 29 October 2020 at 10.00 CET.



TF Bank in brief



TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

