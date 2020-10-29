

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.30 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England publishes mortgage approvals for September. Economists forecast mortgage approvals to fall to 76,110 from 84,720 in the previous month.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound fell against the yen and the dollar, it rose against the euro and the franc.



The pound was worth 135.58 against the yen, 1.1864 against the franc, 0.9016 against the euro and 1.3014 against the greenback as of 5:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

