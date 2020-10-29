Microsoft has begun marketing LiveData as its 'preferred solution' to migrate Hadoop data into the cloud. The announcement represents a culmination of years of development work from WANdisco and finally proves beyond doubt the capabilities of its technology. As highlighted previously, we expect this launch to drive a significant uptick in financial performance. The exact timing and pace of this uplift is uncertain, but the company has reaffirmed the guidance given to the market at its interims.

