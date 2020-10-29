Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.10.2020
WKN: A140P3 ISIN: DK0060655629 
Frankfurt
29.10.20
09:06 Uhr
31,620 Euro
+0,120
+0,38 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2020 | 11:05
68 Leser
DFDS A/S: DFDS: Ferry capacity between Norway and Denmark adapted

Investor news no. 22/2020

One of the two passenger ferries deployed between Norway and Denmark will be laid up from 2 November 2020 following a further tightening of travel restrictions due to the rising number Covid-19 infections.

From 2 November departures will take place every second day from each of the three ports Copenhagen-Frederikshavn-Oslo instead of every day. Crown Seaways will be laid up in Copenhagen until mid-February 2021.

Due to a union agreement covering reduction of work hours and salary as well as use of overtime hours and transferral of employees to other ferries, the number of redundancies is restricted to 20 waiters on board.

Contact
Torben Carlsen, CEO
+45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO
+45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR
+45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications
+45 33 42 32 97

Attachment

  • UK_OMX_NO_22_29_10_2020_OFC (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/20b31782-add3-44da-bb5c-72fac9a01ad5)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
