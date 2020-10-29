

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD):



-Earnings: -$79 million in Q3 vs. $372 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.11 in Q3 vs. $0.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $645 million or $0.88 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.75 per share -Revenue: $5.10 billion in Q3 vs. $5.43 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.17 - $3.21 Full year revenue guidance: $20.1 - $20.1 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DUPONT DE NEMOURS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de