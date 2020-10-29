

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $48 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $70 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.7% to $1.51 billion from $1.69 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $70 Mln. vs. $95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HUNTSMAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de