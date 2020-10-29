DJ AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Oct-2020 / 11:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 28/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 460.2206 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6040 CODE: SMRU ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU Sequence No.: 86805 EQS News ID: 1143941 End of Announcement EQS News Service

