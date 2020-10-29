

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $146.22 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $108.84 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $721.79 million from $605.30 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $146.22 Mln. vs. $108.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.69 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $721.79 Mln vs. $605.30 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

