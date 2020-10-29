

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $578.1 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $467.6 million, or $2.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $726.8 million or $3.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $1.59 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $726.8 Mln. vs. $635.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.24 vs. $2.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.60 -Revenue (Q3): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.70 to $12.00 Full year revenue guidance: $5,900 to $5,950 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

