

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) reported a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $111 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $2.53 billion from $2.49 billion last year.



Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.88 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q3): $2.53 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.46 - $3.61 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $9.7 - $9.85 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

