Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name DK0060816148 Conferize The company is is given observation status because the company's board of directors has decided to recommend the company's shareholders to adapt a resolution at an extraordinary general meeting to let the company undergo a solvent liquidation. According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 29 October 2020. ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.