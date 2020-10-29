VISIATIV: Visiativ continues to strengthen its management team as part of CATALYST 2023

Appointment of a Director of Products & Innovation

Creation of an Information Systems Security Department

Appointment of a Director of French Subsidiaries

Lyon, October 29, 2020 - 18 :00. Visiativ, a creator of digital platforms to accelerate corporate transformation, is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0004029478, ALVIV).

As part of the acceleration of CATALYST 2023, which aims in particular to develop its operational performance, Visiativ is continuing its growth plan and strengthening its management team by announcing the appointments of Philippe Strosser as director of Products & Innovation, Roch Auburtin as director of Information Systems Security and Benoît Malraison as director of French subsidiaries.

Philippe Strosser, Director of Products & Innovation

Philippe Strosser joined Visiativ last July as Head of Products & Innovation. Philippe (56) is responsible for supporting the Visiativ teams in charge of developing the digital transformation offer based on the Moovapps platform, in line with the Group's value proposition. As such, he will lead innovation projects that aim to strengthen the client experience. Philippe assumes responsibility for Product Management and R&D.

He reports to Senda Bouchrara, COO in charge of Offer, Transformation & Innovation, who joined Visiativ in September 2020.

Philippe began his career as a consultant in charge of implementing the geographical information system for Gaz de Strasbourg. In 1994, he founded ATIX International, which merged in 1998 with Coheris, a CRM and Business Intelligence software company, in which he was appointed Deputy CEO. In 2006, he joined the SBT group, which specialises in the design and publishing of cognitive evaluation software, as Director of Operations. In 2008, he became CEO of the public institution operating the computerised land register of Alsace and Moselle under the supervision of the Ministry of Justice. Philippe brings to Visiativ nearly 30 years of multidisciplinary expertise and team management in information and communications technologies.

Roch Auburtin, Director of Information Systems Security

As part of CATALYST 2023, Visiativ is strengthening its value proposition around cybersecurity. Many steps have been taken within the Group in this regard, thanks to the involvement of Roch Auburtin (55), who has been Head of Open Innovation since 2015.

Taking advantage of the arrival of Philippe Strosser as director of Products & Innovation, it was therefore decided to allow Roch to focus on this major component of the product offer.

Drawing on his 20 years' experience in applications at Visiativ and his technical expertise, Roch will be tasked with strengthening the resilience of Visiativ client solutions.

He reports to Senda Bouchrara, COO in charge of Offer, Transformation & Innovation.

Benoît Malraison, Director of French Subsidiaries

In recent years, Visiativ has grown considerably and enriched its offer and skills, notably through the completion of many external growth operations. To increase synergies between the various entities and capitalise on these mergers, Visiativ announces the arrival of Benoît Malraison as director of French subsidiaries.

He will be tasked with contributing to the growth and transformation of companies that have joined Visiativ and integrating them into the organisation.

After starting his career in the United States, then in France within the Danone group, Benoît (49) has worked as a manager in multiple sectors and within many companies: in recruitment at Michael Page, economic intelligence at Altares-Dun & Bradstreet, management consultancy at BOpartner, and web services and talent management within the Figaro Classifieds-Cadremploi group. Throughout his career, Benoît's guiding principle has always been the human factor and the development of individuals' skills.

His varied background will be a real asset to Visiativ in a particular area of CATALYST 2023: the achievement and increase of external growth synergies in favour of strengthening the Group's global value proposition.

Benoît joined Visiativ in October 2020 and reports to Bertrand Sicot, Managing Director.

About Visiativ

A true platform of human and digital experiences, Visiativ is a global player with multiple areas of expertise (consulting, software editing and integration, platform creation, IT outsourcing). Through its unique value proposition, it helps accelerate companies' innovation and transformation. Working with mid-caps since its foundation in 1987, the Visiativ Group posted 2019 revenues of €203 million and boasts a diverse portfolio of over 18,000 customers. Covering all of France's business hubs and with operations worldwide (Belgium, Brazil, Canada, USA, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Morocco, UK and Switzerland), Visiativ has over 1,000 employees. The Visiativ share (ISIN code FR0004029478, ALVIV) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. The share is eligible for the PEA and PEA-PME personal equity plans.

For further information, visit www.visiativ.com

VISIATIV CONTACT

Lydia JOUVAL

External communication

Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 29 29

lydia.jouval@visiativ.com INVESTOR CONTACT

ACTUS

Mathieu OMNES

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

momnes@actus.fr PRESS CONTACT

ACTUS

Serena BONI

Tel.: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZxwlploZZfImG6fZZ5ql5KWaWiXmGeYm2iXxmOaapucaHFmmG6UZ5mYZm9mnWtr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-65865-visiativ-pr-nominations-20201029-en.pdf