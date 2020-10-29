

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $283 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $246 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $320 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $3.67 billion from $3.56 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $320 Mln. vs. $325 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.13 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q3): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.80 Full year revenue guidance: $12,540 -$12,690 Mln



