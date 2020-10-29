Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Unglaublicher News-Flow!!! Diese Firma liefert einfach gewaltig ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.10.2020 | 12:16
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation To Teleconference/audio Transmission

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission November 3 2020, at 3.00 pm CET.

The Interim Report for Q3 2020 (published November 3 2020) will be presented and questions answered.

Presiding:
Kim Ullman, CEO
Ola Helgesson, CFO

The teleconference will be available at:
UK: +443333009032
SE: +46850558373
US: +16467224903

To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q3-2020

Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.

Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q3 2020 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.

Concordia Maritime

is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on cost efficient and safe transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984.

www.concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/invitation-to-teleconference-audio-transmission,c3227775

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3227775/1327815.pdf

Invitation to teleconference November 3 2020

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/stena-performance,c2844666

Stena Performance

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.