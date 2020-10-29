

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) said it now expects fiscal 2020 non-GAAP earnings per share in a range of $11.70 to $12.00, revised upward from prior guidance range of $10.65 to $10.95. Total revenues are now projected in a range of $5.90 billion to $5.95 billion, updated from previous guidance range of $5.55 billion to $5.60 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $11.30 on revenue of $5.75 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $3.24, a 16 percent increase from the third quarter of 2019. On average, 21 analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $2.60, for the quarter.



Third quarter total revenues were $1.59 billion, a 26 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019. Analysts expected revenue of $1.43 billion, for the quarter.



Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



