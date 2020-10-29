

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alkermes plc (ALKS):



-Earnings: -$0.13 million in Q3 vs. -$52.88 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.00 in Q3 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alkermes plc reported adjusted earnings of $41.48 million or $0.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.00 per share -Revenue: $265.01 million in Q3 vs. $255.24 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.31 - $0.43 Full year revenue guidance: $1,010 - $1,035 Mln



