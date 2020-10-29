

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $356 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $369 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $431 million or $0.83 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $2.97 billion from $2.85 billion last year.



Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $431 Mln. vs. $386 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.83 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $2.97 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.02 to $3.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAXTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de