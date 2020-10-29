

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY):



-Earnings: $98 million in Q3 vs. -$113 in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.84 in Q3 vs. -$0.99 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $159 million or $1.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.83 per share -Revenue: $1.86 billion in Q3 vs. $1.55 billion in the same period last year.



