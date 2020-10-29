

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $390 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $529 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $569 million or $1.03 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.3% to $1.93 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $569 Mln. vs. $599 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



