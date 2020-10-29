

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $839 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $2.18 billion, or $2.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.0% to $3.17 billion from $2.71 billion last year.



Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $839 Mln. vs. $2.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $2.65 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.17 Bln vs. $2.71 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

