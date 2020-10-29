Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 28-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 228.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 229.30p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 222.08p INCLUDING current year revenue 222.40p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---