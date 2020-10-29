Organic Lamb Market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR of over 4% through 2030 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Awareness about high-quality food that contributes to good health and constitutes excellent nutritional value has inclined the population toward healthy eating regimes, thus boding well for the sales of organic food. Organic lamb is said to provide the necessary animal-protein to diet-conscious consumers and increasing number of gym enthusiasts. The millennial population is also more inclined toward healthy and organic food, further aiding market growth. Organic lamb is also high in zinc, a mineral that keeps the immune system strong. It also helps heal wounds quickly. Organic lamb is considered to have higher omega-3 benefits as compared to conventional lamb.

The global organic lamb market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The market is estimated to rise at a steady CAGR of over 4% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Organic Lamb Market Study

The food industry accounts for the largest share in the global organic lamb market, owing to high consumption of processed organic products made from organic lamb. Organic lamb is widely being used in processed foods such as frozen snacks, soups, ready meals, and various others.

By product, processed lamb is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period in the global organic lamb market. This is attributable to high growth of the processed meat market across the world.

Rising demand for processed products is also boosting the demand for organic lamb from food manufacturers across the world.

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc across the world, and will have a moderate impact on the growth of the organic lamb market in the near term.

"Manufactures in the organic lamb market could acquire extensive profits by targeting food & beverage manufacturers, along with foodservice providers, due to expected high increase in the consumption of organic food products at restaurants. Moreover, increasing retail sales of organic lamb is another potential growth factor for the market, says a PMR analyst.

Organic Lamb Market: Competitive Landscape

The organic lamb market is consolidated in nature. Key players operating in the global organic lamb market are adapting their marketing strategies to benefit the most from prevailing market trends. Market players are investing in strengthening their partnerships with distributors to increase sales across emerging markets. Certifications from national and international organizations and agencies help manufacturers gain the trust of consumers, which is a very important tool to progress in this market space.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Global Organic Lamb Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global organic lamb market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the organic lamb market based on product (raw lamb and processed lamb), end use (household, food industry, and foodservice industry), and distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer), across seven regions.

