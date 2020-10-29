

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's jobless rate fell during the July to September period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 4.4 percent during the July to September period from 4.6 percent during the June to August period.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 208,300 during the July to September period from 214,400 in the previous three months.



The youth unemployment rate was 13.4 percent in the three months ended September.



The employment rate rose slightly to 60.5 during July to September from 60.4 percent in the preceding three months.



In September, the number of unemployed persons rose by 37,000 to 222,000 compared to the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de