

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $316 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $303 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $418 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $3.97 billion



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $418 Mln. vs. $392 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $3.97 Bln vs. $3.97 Bln last year.



