

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence weakened in October, survey results from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence fell to 102.0 in October from 103.3 in September. Economists had forecast a score of 102.2.



The manufacturing confidence index increased to 95.6 in October from 91.3 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 91.7.



The economic sentiment index rose to 87.8 in October from 94.5 in the prior month.



The business confidence rose to 92.9 in October from 91.3 in the preceding month.



In construction, the sentiment index rose to 142.5 from 138.6 in the prior month.



The indicator for services sector fell to 88.1 from 88.7 in September and that for retail increased to 99.3 from 97.5.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de