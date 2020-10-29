

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales grew at a faster pace in September, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.



Retail sales increased a calendar adjusted 5.9 percent year-over-year in September, following a 4.3 percent rise in August.



Turnover of retail trade in automotive fuels gained 13.4 percent yearly in September. Sales of food products grew by 5.3 percent and those of non-food products increased by 3.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in September, after a 0.8 percent rise in the previous month. Sales rose for the second straight month.



