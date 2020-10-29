

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, U.S. GDP data for the third quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended October 24 are due. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the yen, it rose against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was worth 104.28 against the yen, 0.9130 against the franc, 1.2941 against the pound and 1.1702 against the euro at 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de