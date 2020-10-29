

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) projected earnings for the fourth quarter in a range of $2.42 to $2.58 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.57 to $2.73 per share.



Total sales are expected between $7.45 billion and $8.05 billion, with global components sales between $5.1 billion and $5.4 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales between $2.35 billion and $2.65 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.21 per share on sales of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



