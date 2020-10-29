

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:45 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank announces its decision on interest rates. Economists expect the refi rate and the marginal lending facility rate to be kept at 0.00 percent and -0.50 percent, respectively.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency recovered against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1710 against the greenback, 122.08 against the yen, 1.0682 against the franc and 0.9045 against the pound as of 8:40 am ET.



