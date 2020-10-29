

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, PG&E Corp. (PCG) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020 and 2021.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects a loss in a range of $1.00 to $1.06, compared to prior guidance for a loss of $0.99 to $1.05 per share. Adjusted core earnings are maintained in the range of $1.60 to $1.63 per share.



For fiscal 2021, the company now expects earnings in a range of $0.14 to $0.26, compared to prior guidance $0.17 to 0.29 per share. Adjusted core earnings are maintained in the range of $0.95 to $1.05 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.78 per share for fiscal 2020 and $1.20 per share for fiscal 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PG&E-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de