Donnerstag, 29.10.2020
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
29.10.20
15:14 Uhr
9,244 Euro
-0,056
-0,60 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5209,52415:34
9,4969,51815:33
PR Newswire
29.10.2020 | 14:04
Carnival PLC - AIDA Cruises Pauses Operation in November

Carnival PLC - AIDA Cruises Pauses Operation in November

PR Newswire

London, October 29

AIDA Cruises Pauses Operation in November

ROSTOCK, Germany, Oct. 29, 2020 -- As a result of Germany implementing far-reaching measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, AIDA Cruises today announced it will temporarily pause its cruises for November, cancelling all voyages planned between Oct. 31 and Nov. 30. This follows the Federal Government of Germany'sOct. 28 decision to impose further restrictions on public life and travel to limit the spread of COVID-19, which AIDA Cruises fully supports.

As the leading cruise line in Germany and a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), AIDA Cruises' highest responsibility and top priorities are compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of its guests, crew, shoreside employees, and the people and communities its ships visit - and that commitment is reflected in the line's temporary pause in cruise operations. AIDA Cruises recognizes its decision is disappointing to its guests and appreciates guests understanding the importance of making health and safety the most important priority.

AIDA Cruises restarted its cruises on a phased-in basis in mid-October, demonstrating that safe travel is possible by implementing comprehensive protocols for health and safety developed in coordination with national and international authorities and medical experts.

To offer its guests cruise vacations from December 2020 onwards, the company will continue to observe its enhanced protocols to protect the health of guests and will closely monitor the further development of the pandemic.

All guests impacted will be informed immediately.

CONTACT: Communication: Hansjörg Kunze, Vice President Communication & Sustainability, Tel.: +49 (0) 381 / 444-80 20, Fax: + 49 (0) 381 / 444-80 25, presse@aida.de

© 2020 PR Newswire
