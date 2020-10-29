HighPoint Achieves CRN Triple Crown

Award Program Recognizes Exceptional IT Solution Providers

SPARTA, N.J., Oct. 29, 2020, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized HighPoint as a 2020 Triple Crown Award winner.



CRN Triple Crown Award winners are among the largest IT solution providers in North America from a revenue standpoint on the Solution Provider 500list, while ranking as one of the fastest-growing organizations in the channel with recognition on the Fast Growth 150list, and have received the highest-level certifications from leading vendors on the Tech Elite 250list. While it is an impressive accomplishment for a solution provider to earn a spot on any of these elite lists, being named to all three in the same year is a great honor that should receive special acknowledgement and celebration.



"We are excited and honored to be named to this exclusive group of IT solution providers," said Mike Mendiburu, President and CEO of HighPoint. "The Triple Crown award is a major validation of our position in the industry, our significant revenue growth, and the depth of technical expertise. None of this would be possible without HighPoint's embrace of our company's cultural fundamentals, the hard work of our talented teams, and the support of our loyal customers."

For the seventh year, the Triple Crown Award recognizes solution providers that hold themselves to the highest standard in the IT channel. It is awarded to the top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise.

"Triple Crown Award winners have attained the ultimate achievement - the trifecta - they are among the top solution providers in North America by revenue, have seen more substantial growth than many of their peers over the past year, and continue to establish and build upon the technical skills that help them provide customers with the highest level of service in the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to award these solution providers the Triple Crown Award for their expertise and exceptional contributions to the channel, and we are excited to see where they go from here."

This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine - they can also be found online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About HighPoint

HighPointis a leading customer service and technology solutions company. With their customer-centric, results-driven approach to digital transformation, you get technology that works delivered by people you want to work with. HighPoint builds lasting relationships with clients, employees and partners based on honesty, integrity, trust and a mutual commitment to growth and success. The company, founded in 1996, is a minority-owned business headquartered in Sparta, NJ serving markets in the Tri-state region and Southeastern US, with presence in Charlotte, NC and London, UK. To contact us or learn more about our solutions, please visit www.highpoint.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

