Dynamic Platform Powers Dashboard Providing Race Positioning, Health Data and Boat Metrics

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced a dashboard for fans to follow British professional solo sailor, Pip Hare, during her three-month journey in the Vendée Globe. Throughout the competition, the dashboard will provide sailing and non-sailing fans with a way to experience the race, receive expert commentary and track Hare's progress.

"Pip's determination to challenge the industry norm and drive to be dynamic continues to inspire our team," said Anna Griffin, Chief Marketing Officer of Smartsheet. "Our dashboard gives fans front row access to Pip's journey across the 24,000-mile race and how she pushes the limits as she competes in the Vendée Globe."

Built on Smartsheet's dynamic platform, Pip Hare's Vendée Globe Pursuit dashboard brings the experience of the race to the fans by sharing Pip's challenges and success, a real-time look at sailing conditions, and a virtual overview of the race. Additional features include:

Real-time competition map: Powered by the Vendée Globe, fans can track Pip's location and positioning against other competitors through a map that provides real-time updates along the course route.

Journey statistics: Fans will be able to track critical boat metrics, Pip's speed and motion, and weather conditions to see what she is facing. They will also receive access to her health metrics from Aparito to get first-hand insights into what she is experiencing and how she is reacting to her environment.

Smartsheet is a sponsor of Pip Hare Ocean Racing for the 2020-2021 Vendée Globe. Smartsheet is also powering Pip's team through a dynamic platform that streamlines business and boat operations and optimizes live race management with reporting on weather, key boat performance data, and Pip's vitals.

Fans can access Smartsheet's dashboard at smartsheet.com/pip-hare-journey, and you can sign up for racing alerts here.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

