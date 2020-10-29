

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $20.74 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $9.34 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.48 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $290.85 million from $254.91 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $19.48 Mln. vs. $17.17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.06 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q1): $290.85 Mln vs. $254.91 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 - $5.10 Full year revenue guidance: $1.10 - $1.142 Bln



