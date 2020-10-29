

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for PG&E Corp. (PCG):



-Earnings: $83 million in Q3 vs. -$1619 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.04 in Q3 vs. -$3.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, PG&E Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $461 million or $0.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $4.88 billion in Q3 vs. $4.43 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.60 to $1.63



