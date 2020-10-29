Surface Plasmon Resonance Market Players Continue to Strengthen Drug Discovery Applications - Future Market Insights

Emergence of new technologies coupled with nanoparticle surface resonance are contributing to the market growth.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The surface plasmon resonance spr systems market is expected to expand at CAGR of 6% in terms of value through the forecast period (2019-2029). Adoption of label-free technologies and label-free detection techniques contribute in reducing the effort and time required for assay development.

"Detection of nanoparticles in biological analytes is not easy but inclusion of labels to enhance specificity and accuracy will present correct qualitative information, states the FMI Analyst.

Surface Plasmon Resonance Market- Important Highlights

North America exhibits lucrative opportunities while Asia Pacific region will witness maximum growth in the upcoming years.

On the basis of type, image systems is likely to surpass US$ 500 million through 2029.

Biopharmaceuticals companies will account for more than half market share in terms of value.

Drug discovery will continue to retain its popularity in the applications segment.

Surface Plasmon Resonance Market - Driving Factors

Use is largely noticed in food and beverage sectors to examine quality and to ensure a better nutritional profile.

Owing to the increasing investment in biotechnology and widening presence of key players has also helped the market in witnessing steady growth.

Complete consistency in regard with report generation is achieved which boosts the market growth.

Surface Plasmon Resonance Market - Key Restraints

Increased assay costs remains a key deterrent for the market.

Inaccurate information due to failure in operation hinders the growth prospects.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Global influence of COVID-19 require proper studying of bimolecular particles and virus-host interaction and SPR technology allows researchers to extract data in real time. This technology reveals interaction between protein molecules and biological molecules. The pandemic has driven these processes in order to launch effective vaccines. USA has currently increased R&D investments by 20% on pharmaceuticals industry while Europe drug discovery market is expected to grow at 8.22% CAGR through 2027.

Competition Landscape

Key Players are operating on the basis of market shares, strategies and product offerings, Key players in the market include Horiba, Ltd, General Electric Co., Ametek, Inc., and Biosensing Instrument Inc. These players are working on biosensor technologies to enhance sales opportunities in the market.

For instance, Horiba Ltd. is planning to collaborate with Shimadzu for development and sales of LC-Raman Measuring Instruments. Shimadzu's liquid chromatographs will combine with Horiba's spectrometers for accurate medical information.

Biosensing Instrument Inc. has introduced the first SPR Microscopy system which is available commercially for interactions research. This move has redefined the use of SPR technology nad provides kinetic studies with single instrument.

More on the Report

The report presents macro as well as micro economic factors with segmentation on the basis of product type (imaging, sensors, and reagent), application (drug discovery, material science, biosensors) end-user (academics, research, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage etc.) and in-depth region wise analysis (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia).

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Global Market Share Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Opportunity Analysis

3.2.2. Drivers

3.2.3. Restraints

3.2.4. Trends

4. Market Context

4.1. Pricing Analysis

4.2. Application Analysis

5. Global Surface Plasmon Resonance Market Demand (Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2018

5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2019-2029

5.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5.3. Market Value Growth Comparison

6. Global Surface Plasmon Resonance Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Product Type, 2014-2018

6.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2019-2029

6.3.1. Imaging System

6.3.2. Sensor System

6.3.3. Reagents

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Product Type

7. Global Surface Plasmon Resonance Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Application

7.1. Introduction / Key Findings

7.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2014-2018

7.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2019-2029

7.3.1. Drug Discovery

7.3.2. Material Science

7.3.3. Biosensors

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

