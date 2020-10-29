Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.10.2020
WKN: 871784 ISIN: GB0008706128 
Xetra
29.10.20
15:08 Uhr
0,316 Euro
+0,010
+3,40 %
29.10.2020 | 14:41
Lloyds Bank PLC: 2020 Q3 Lloyds Bank Interim Management Statement

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6520D_1-2020-10-29.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6520D_1-2020-10-29.pdf)

CONTACTS

For further information please contact:

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS
Douglas Radcliffe
Group Investor Relations Director
020 7356 1571
douglas.radcliffe@lloydsbanking.com

Edward Sands
Director of Investor Relations
020 7356 1585
edward.sands@lloydsbanking.com

Nora Thoden
Director of Investor Relations - ESG
020 7356 2334
nora.thoden@lloydsbanking.com

CORPORATE AFFAIRS
Grant Ringshaw
Director of Media Relations
020 7356 2362
grant.ringshaw@lloydsbanking.com

Matt Smith
Head of Corporate Media
020 7356 3522
matt.smith@lloydsbanking.com

Copies of this interim management statement may be obtained from:
Investor Relations, Lloyds Banking Group plc, 25 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7HN
The statement can also be found on the Group's website - www.lloydsbankinggroup.com

Registered office: Lloyds Bank plc, 25 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7HN
Registered in England no. 2065

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

