Rheumatoid Arthritis Market expected to increase with a decent CAGR of approx. 3% during the study period 2017-30

The Biologics segment holds the highest share in the market in terms of revenue; its approximately 90% of the market share. Among the biologics, its anti-TNFs (~68%) have captured the major portion of the market owing to well-established efficacy, safety profile, physicians familiarities, and their long presence in the market. Among the anti-TNFs, etanercept and adalimumab were holding around 50% of the total in the 7MM market share in 2017.

Among the currently approved advanced classes, the growth of anti-TNF, T cell inhibitor, and B cell Inhibitor are expected to be relatively flat mainly due to the entry of biosimilars which ultimately leads to erosion of sales value.

As per DelveInsight's analysts the JAK inhibitor class expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to market penetration of already approved products, entry and adoption of emerging drugs, and increase in physicians familiarities, and placing of JAK as a treatment option in the first line.

The Biosimilars started entering the United States and EU (i.e. Remicade biosimilars) and due to this sales value has started declining and the impact will be more pronounced when biosimilars/ generics of some blockbuster drugs like Humira (i.e. 2023 in the US), Xeljanz (i.e. 2025 in the US) will going to hit into the market and this will impact the growth of RA market significantly.

and EU (i.e. Remicade biosimilars) and due to this sales value has started declining and the impact will be more pronounced when biosimilars/ generics of some blockbuster drugs like Humira (i.e. 2023 in the US), Xeljanz (i.e. 2025 in the US) will going to hit into the market and this will impact the growth of RA market significantly. Among the recently launched and upcoming therapies, upadacitinib and filgotinib have the potential to impact the market owing to more selective oral JAK1 inhibitors and better clinical profile compared to already approved JAKi. Although upadacitinib will have a slight edge over filgotinib owing to order of entry, slightly better efficacy data, and recent FDA rejection of filgotinib.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic, progressive, inflammatory autoimmune disease and is characterized by chronic pain and joint destruction that usually progress from distal to more proximal joints. Even after years of research, the cause of rheumatoid arthritis is still unknown. Rheumatoid Arthritis symptoms include joint pain, stiffness, swelling, and decreased movement of the joints. Rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis is done by a combination of patient's symptoms, results of doctor's examination, assessment of risk factors, family history, a joint assessment by ultrasound sonography, and assessment of laboratory markers such as elevated levels of CRP and ESR in serum and detection of Rheumatoid Arthritis -specific autoantibodies. Rheumatoid Arthritis has a predilection to affect women, that's why the incidence and prevalence rates in women for RA is 2- 3 times more as compared to men. The total prevalent cases of Rheumatoid Arthritis in the 7MM were observed to be 4,356,793 in 2017 which are estimated to rise during the study period (2017-2030). The United States accounted for the highest number of cases in the 7MM.

The report provides an in-depth historical and forecasted analysis of Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology segmented by:

Total Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Prevalent Cases

Severity-specific Prevalent Cases

Patients on targeted therapies

Line-Wise Treated Cases

Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Market

The Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment paradigm includes medicine, supportive treatment and surgery. Currently, there are three primary treatment options for severe and advancing Rheumatoid Arthritis which include DMARDs, NSAIDs, and corticosteroids. Rheumatoid market consists of many different drug target agents forming different drug classes. Conventional DMARDs are a group of drugs (i.e. methotrexate, leflunomide, hydroxychloroquine, sulfasalazine) that have been shown to affect the underlying cause of RA by damping down over-activity of the immune system, which helps to ease pain, swelling and stiffness, and prevent changes occurring within the joint. Among csDMARDS, methotrexate (MTX) is considered as a part of the first treatment strategy. MTX remains the anchor drug in RA; along with usage as monotherapy, it is also the basis for combination therapies, either with GC or with other csDMARDs, bDMARDs or tsDMARDs.Patients refractory to csDMARDS or with severe symptoms usually treated with a wide variety of biologics DMARDs classes like anti-TNF, T cell inhibitor, B cell Inhibitor, Interleukin Inhibitors and targeted synthetic DMARDs like JAK Inhibitors. The drug classes include blockbusters Anti-TNF (Etanercept, Infliximab, Adalimumab, Certolizumab-pegol) JAK inhibitors (tofa citinib, baricitinib, upadacitinib, Peficitinob) B-cell inhibitors (Rituximab), Interleukin Inhibitors (Tocilizumab, Sarilumab), T-cell inhibitors (Abatacept), DMARDs, other novel inhibitors, etc.

Biological DMARDs showed promising results in treating RA patients and market penetration is expected to be more in the future and this class is expected to drive the growth of the market. Oral classes such as JAKi and upcoming BTKi due to patient convenient RoA are also expected to contribute to the Rheumatoid Arthritis market growth. The market for Rheumatoid Arthritis possesses fierce competition but still, there is a high demand for new therapies having similar or better efficacy, however, improved safety profile as well as patient adherence. Because of high competition, the new entrants are expected to be met with some resistance and will experience slow uptake, as the market is currently dominated by the anti-TNFs and entry of biosimilars will further pose significant challenges to new and upcoming treatment. It goes without saying that the dynamics of the Rheumatoid Arthritis market is expected to change because of the launch of emerging therapies, companies like GlaxoSmithKline [Otilimab (MOR103/GSK3196165)], Taisho Pharmaceutical [Ozoralizumab (TS-152)], Gilead and Galapagos NV [Filgotinib (GS-6034; Jyseleca)], and R-Pharm (Olokizumab) with their key candidates are in registrational or late clinical-stage. In addition to this, companies like Merck KGaA (Evobrutinib), Pfizer (PF-06650833, and PF-06651600), Roche (Fenebrutinib), and several others in phase II clinical development stage with their investigational candidates.

As many potential therapies are being investigated for the management of Rheumatoid Arthritis, it is for sure that the treatment space will experience a significant impact during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical).

: By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical). Companies Covered : GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead, Galapagos NV, R-Pharm, Taisho Pharmaceuticals, Aclaris Therapeutics, Viela Bio , Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Pfizer, Philogen, Akros Pharma, Japan Tobacco, Merck KGaA, Genentech, Mesoblast, UCB Pharma, PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, Izana Bioscience, Takeda, Abivax S.A, Hope Biosciences, Genosco (Oscotec) and several others.

: GlaxoSmithKline, Gilead, Galapagos NV, R-Pharm, Taisho Pharmaceuticals, Aclaris Therapeutics, , Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Pfizer, Philogen, Akros Pharma, Japan Tobacco, Merck KGaA, Genentech, Mesoblast, UCB Pharma, PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, Izana Bioscience, Takeda, Abivax S.A, Hope Biosciences, Genosco (Oscotec) and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis Market trends, pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase III and Phase II), and market size by therapies.

Tools used such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

analysis methods. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1.Key Insights 2.Executive Summary of Rheumatoid Arthritis 3.SWOT Analysis of Rheumatoid Arthritis 4.Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Country 5.Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Class 6.Rheumatoid Arthritis Disease Background and Overview 7.Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM 9.The United States Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology 10.EU-5 Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology 10.1. Germany 10.2. France 10.3. Italy 10.4. Spain 10.5. The United Kingdom 11.Japan Rheumatoid Arthritis Epidemiology 12.Current Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment Practices 12.1. Medications 12.2. Supportive Treatment 12.3. Surgery 12.4. Treatment Algorithm 12.5. Guideline of Rheumatoid Arthritis 13.Unmet Needs 14.Patient Journey of Rheumatoid Arthritis 15.Key Endpoints in Rheumatoid Arthritis Clinical Trials 16.Rheumatoid Arthritis Marketed Therapies 16.1. Marketed Therapies Key Cross 16.2. Olumiant (Barticinib): Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation 16.3. Rinvoq (Upadacitinib): AbbVie 16.4. Xeljanz (Tofacitinib): Pfizer/PV PRISM CV 16.5. Remicade (Infliximab): Janssen Biotech (Centocor) 16.6. Enbrel (Etanercept): Immunex/Amgen 16.7. Rituxan/MabThera (Rituximab): Genentech/Biogen 16.8. Certolizumab-pegol (Cimzia): UCB Inc. 16.9. Golimumab (Simponi): Janssen Biotech 16.10. Humira (adalimumab): AbbVie 16.11. Orencia (Abatacept): Bristol Myers Squibb 16.12. Smyraf (Peficitinib): Astella Pharma 16.13. Actemra (Tocilizumab): Roche 16.14. Kineret (Anakinra): Swedish Orphan Biovitrium (SOBI) 16.15. Kevzara (Sarilumab): Regeneron and Sanofi 17.Rheumatoid Arthritis Emerging Therapies 17.1. Key Cross 17.2. GSK3196165 (otilimab/MOR103): GlaxoSmithKline 17.3. Filgotinib (GS-6034; GLPG0634; Jyseleca): Gilead and Galapagos NV 17.4. Olokizumab: R-Pharm 17.5. TS-152 (Ozoralizumab): Taisho Pharmaceuticals 17.6. ATI-450 (CDD-450): Aclaris Therapeutics 17.7. VIB4920: Viela Bio 17.8. Branebrutinib: Bristol Myers Squibb 17.9. ABBV-3373 and ABBV-154: AbbVie 17.10. Dekavil (F8IL10): Pfizer/Philogen 17.11. PF-06651600 (Ritlecitinib): Pfizer 17.12. JTE 051: Akros Pharma/Japan Tobacco 17.13. Evobrutinib (M2951): Merck KGaA 17.14. PF-06650833: Pfizer 17.15. Fenebrutinib (GDC-0853, RG7845): Genentech (subsidiary of Roche) 17.16. MPC-300-IV (Allogeneic Mesenchymal Precursor Cells): Mesoblast 17.17. Bimekizumab: UCB Pharma/PRA HEALTH SCIENCES 17.18. Namilumab (IZN-101; AMG203): Izana Bioscience/Takeda 17.19. ABX464: Abivax S.A. 17.20. HB-AdMSCs: Hope Biosciences 17.21. SKI-O-703: Genosco (Oscotec) 18.Conjoint Analysis of Rheumatoid Arthritis 19.Rheumatoid Arthritis Seven Major Market Analysis 20.7MM Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size 21.United States Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size 22.EU-5 Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size 22.1. Germany Market Size 22.2. France Market Size 22.3. Italy Market Size 22.4. Spain Market Size 22.5. United Kingdom Market Size 23.Japan Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size 24.Market Access and Reimbursement of Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapies 25.Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Drivers 26.Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Barriers 27.Appendix 28.DelveInsight Capabilities 29.Disclaimer 30.About DelveInsight

